The cast of Bridgerton breaks down how their characters would respond to our favorite thirst tropes

Any romance lover knows that the best stories use plenty of tropes.

Using some of the most tried and true tropes — enemies to lovers; only one bed; fake dating; the list goes on — romance writers both indulge and subvert the building blocks of romance in new ways to divert their readers.

Bridgerton, both the book series by Julia Quinn and the Shondaland TV series, is no exception. Season 1 found Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon (Regé-Jean Page) enacting the irresistible dance of a fake courtship, which ultimately led to a very real marriage and love affair. Season 2 brings one of the most beloved of all tropes to the screen, enemies to lovers, in its tale of Kate (Simone Ashley) and Anthony (Jonathan Bailey).

In honor of these tropes, EW presents Thirst Tropes with the cast of Bridgerton, in which the actors surmise just what their characters would do if they found themselves in one of the various trope-tastic scenarios that populate the pages of romance.

Watch the video above to see how Eloise would respond to educational kissing, Anthony to forced proximity, Kate to fake dating, and many more.

