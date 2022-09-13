The legendary actor also shared how he sometimes enjoys "the weed" before bedtime.

Brian Cox doesn't want Succession to become like Billions: 'That's past its sell-by date'

Brian Cox is channeling Logan Roy and it appears no one is safe from his cutthroat remarks — not even his pay cable contemporaries.

While discussing the future of Succession with The Times, the powerhouse actor said he has no idea how long the show could go on — "No one's had their contracts renewed," he noted — but that he hopes it won't "overstay its welcome."

Cox didn't need to provide an example of a show that he believes has overstayed its welcome, but he did so anyway, naming the Showtime series Billions. "[T]hat's past its sell-by date. That will not happen with our show."

Brian Cox Brian Cox called Ian McKellen "a sweetheart" but "just not my favorite actor." | Credit: Arturo Holmes/WireImage

While it might be time to say bye-bye Billions in Cox's mind, the Showtime show about the complex lives of New York City's upper crust has largely held its own over its last six seasons and features a powerful cast including Paul Giamatti, Corey Stoll, and Maggie Siff.

After losing fan-favorite Damian Lewis at the end of season 5, EW's critic Kyle Fowle noted that the show initially "struggled to hit its previous highs" before finding its rhythm in the season finale: "a tight, compelling, tense episode that does everything in its power to assure you that, going forward, Billions will continue to deliver the goods." It was subsequently renewed for a seventh season back in February.

If the Billions cast and crew can find comfort in one thing, it's that they weren't the only ones caught in Cox's crosshairs. The Putting The Rabbit In The Hat author clarified multiple comments he made about fellow stars in his book, including Johnny Depp, Steven Seagal, and Ian McKellen.

Cox shared that McKellen was "a sweetheart, nicer as he's gotten older" but that "he's just not my favorite actor." He added, "I'm going up to Edinburgh and he's got his Hamlet on. I've heard it's awful."

The actor also previously said that Depp was overblown, but conceded now that "the public love him." He also shared that he felt sorry for Amber Heard, who he thought "got the rough end of it." As for Seagal, Cox said he "wouldn't waste [his] energy" apologizing for the comments he made about the Under Siege actor in his novel because, as he put it, "[Seagal] was perfectly nice to me. It's just his value system — he's about as Buddhist as my arse."

