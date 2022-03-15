In the HBO crossover of the century, Succession star Brian Cox recreated Sydney Sweeney's infamous bathroom meltdown scene from Euphoria.

The Royal National Theatre alum stepped into Cassie's gingham top and declared his love for Nate Jacobs during a segment on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday, putting his own Shakespearean, King Lear spin on creator Sam Levinson's script.

In the clip, Cox is superimposed into the girls' bathroom with Maddy (Alexa Demie), Kat (Barbie Ferreira), Lexi (Maude Apatow), and Rue (Zendaya) in a button-up that suggests he's auditioning for a role in the school play of Oklahoma! He then reenacts Cassie's impassioned (and imagined) confession, declaring, "I'm in love with Nate Jacobs and he's in love with me!" before delivering an elegant "I have never, ever been happier."

The memorable scene is from the third episode of the teen drama's sophomore season, which bowed in February following a tumultuous love triangle arc between Cassie, best friend Maddy, and Maddy's toxic ex, Nate. While her character made questionable decisions this season, Sweeney previously told EW she hopes viewers can have empathy for Cassie.

"I think that people are looking deeper into her character. They're looking deeper into her thoughts, her feelings, her flaws, her emotions — just her as an individual and not just her body," she said. "Everyone has their own love/hate relationship with Cassie. A lot of people don't agree with the decisions that she's made, but I hope that people do have empathy for those decisions and those parts of her life."

As for Succession, the dark comedy wrapped its third season in December. Both shows have been renewed for another season. In the meantime, we'll be waiting for Sweeney to don her best power suit and recreate a Logan Roy moment.

Watch Cox's recreation of Euphoria's infamous bathroom scene above.

