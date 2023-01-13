Watch Brett Goldstein and Oscar the Grouch have an eyebrow face-off on Sesame Street

Who's grumpier — Roy Kent or Oscar the Grouch?

That question was answered on Thursday's episode of Sesame Street, which featured Ted Lasso star Brett Goldstein facing off with another lovable crab with iconic brows.

When Goldstein — a known Muppet superfan — runs into the furry, green, garbage-loving grump, he asks him if he'd like to play checkers. Oscar makes it clear he's not interested, holding up a familiar-looking sign that says "Scram." After the two growl and grunt at one another, furrowing their thick eyebrows, Oscar asks: "Can you read? It says, 'Scram'!" Goldstein definitely knows how to get his grouch on, but he's no match for Oscar. "No, I get it," says the actor and comedian before walking away.

Brett Goldstein on Sesame Street Brett Goldstein and Oscar the Grouch on 'Sesame Street' | Credit: Sesame Street

Fortunately, Goldstein encounters at least one AFC Richmond fan during his trip to Sesame Street: Elmo, who shows his love for the fictional British football club by sporting the team's jacket, a pair of aviators, and a very suspicious brown mustache while attempting to disguise himself as Jason Sudeikis' Ted Lasso during a rousing game of hide-and-seek, which you can watch in the clip below.

Goldstein's Sesame Street appearance has long been anticipated; EW dropped a first look at his episode in April 2022.

In December, EW also brought Goldstein together with the stars of 1992's The Muppet Christmas Carol in honor of the film's 30th anniversary. During the interview, the actors revealed behind-the-scenes tidbits about shooting the holiday classic — including that Kermit the Frog was originally supposed to play the "frightening" Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come.

"When Michael Caine turned around and saw me, he couldn't stop giggling," Kermit shared. "So we changed it up a bit there."

Watch Goldstein's Sesame Street segment in the clip above, or stream the full episode on HBO Max.

