In this effing adorable exclusive clip, the Ted Lasso star joins Cookie Monster and Tamir for a lesson on fairness.

Any fan of Brett Goldstein knows that the Emmy-winning Ted Lasso star simply loves the Muppets. (If you've never seen it, treat yourself to Goldstein performing The Muppets Christmas Carol in its entirety in just six minutes.) And now the actor-writer-comedian has finally made it to Muppet mecca: Sesame Street!

Though a brief glimpse of Goldstein's visit to Sesame Street appeared online in February, EW has the exclusive first look at his starring role in the show's "Word of the Day" series. Goldstein and Tamir are baking cookies when Tamir announces that it's time for the word of the day, which begins with the letter F. "Oooh, I love the letter F," says Goldstein, who makes very good use of that letter as Lasso's potty-mouthed Roy Kent.

But Sesame Street has a different word in mind: Fairness. Just as Goldstein explains, "Fairness is when each of us gets what we need," Cookie Monster emerges from the wings to announce his need for (what else?) cookies. From there, the conversation turns to the group's upcoming soccer game — and Goldstein gives Cookie a Roy Kent-esque growl after the fuzzy blue guy suggests that he's the best player. Don't worry, though — no f-bombs are dropped and no Cookie Monsters were harmed in the making of this video. Watch the full clip above.

Brett Goldstein's full episode will run during Sesame Street's upcoming 53rd season on HBO Max.

