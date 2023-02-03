A special episode of Harley Quinn is coming to HBO Max next week, just in time for Valentine's Day. In addition to catching up with the latest romantic developments between Harley (Kaley Cuoco) and girlfriend Poison Ivy (Lake Bell), the show makes time for appearances from all kinds of DC icons, from Darkseid (Michael Ironside) to Bane (James Adomian) to… Brett Goldstein?

That's right, the Ted Lasso actor plays a major role in Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine's Day Special, as the star of a one-man show in which he flaunts his plentiful chest hair and reads Lord Byron poems while polishing his Emmy. (Check out exclusive photos of his appearance below.)

"He's a walking, talking aphrodisiac," executive producers Patrick Schumacker and Justin Halpern tell EW. "A ground-up rhino's horn made flesh."

Brett Goldstein's cameo on the 'Harley Quinn' Valentine's Day special Brett Goldstein's one-man show on 'Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine's Day Special' | Credit: HBO Max

That can only mean trouble when, as teased by the trailer for the special, Ivy's pheromones go out of control and make everyone in Gotham City uncontrollably horny. Add Goldstein's chest hair to the mix, and you've got a dangerous situation.

In a show so full of iconic characters, Goldstein follows in the footsteps of James Gunn and Billy Bob Thornton by playing himself on Harley Quinn — unlike in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, where he's already showed up as Hercules.

"Brett is so humble, he actually was like,' Do you want me to do this as Roy Kent?' And when I said, 'No, I'd like for you to do you,' he seemed sort of taken aback," says Schumacker, who directed Goldstein's voice performance on the episode. "Which was very charming, of course. But no, it just felt right, because he is a heartthrob, whether he likes it or not. Sorry, Brett!"

Brett Goldstein's cameo on the 'Harley Quinn' Valentine's Day special Brett Goldstein plays himself on 'Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine's Day Special' | Credit: HBO Max

Halpern adds, "He's clearly done quite well for himself in recent years, what with Ted Lasso, and his podcast, and his bevy of awards, and now as co-creator of AppleTV+'s Shrinking, so it felt like having an A-lister showing up in Gotham for a Valentine's Day performance would be a standing-room-only sellout, which is what the story called for."

Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine's Day Special begins streaming Feb. 9 on HBO Max.

