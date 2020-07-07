FX, Hulu, NYT launching docuseries featuring episode about Breonna Taylor

The New York Times Presents is a 10-episode project of standalone documentaries from the team behind The Weekly.

The team behind The Weekly is launching a new documentary series with FX and Hulu that will feature an episode about the killing of Breonna Taylor. Announced Tuesday, The New York Times Presents is a 10-episode project of standalone documentaries that will explore breaking news, investigations, and character-driven stories with reporting from journalists at the Times.

The episode about Taylor, a Black woman killed by Louisville, Ky., police officers in March while she was sleeping in her own home, is being produced by award-winning director and producer Yoruba Richen and New York Times reporter and four-time Pulitzer Prize finalist Rukmini Callimachi.

The episode will explore Taylor's life and investigate the circumstances of her death. Her family and others will help reconstruct how the police, executing a no-knock search warrant, arrived at her apartment shortly after midnight and fatally shot her. The three officers involved in the killing — Jonathan Mattingly, Brett Hankison, and Myles Cosgrove — were all placed on administrative reassignment but have not been criminally charged, and Hankison has been fired but is currently appealing his firing.

Other topics that will be explored in The New York Times Presents include how doctors and nurses in New York City have been battling the coronavirus pandemic (in an installment titled "They Get Brave") and the story of young musician Dominic Fike, who was plucked from obscurity and given a $4 million record deal (in "This Is Dominic Fike: The Next Big Thing?").

The docuseries is executive-produced by Ken Druckerman, Banks Tarver, Mary Robertson, Jason Stallman, Sam Dolnick, and Stephanie Preiss. It hails from from creators of The Weekly, a collection of 30 half-hour documentaries that represents the Times' first major foray into television news, currently available on Hulu.

Airing on both FX and Hulu on Fridays at 10 p.m., The New York Times Presents will debut one episode per month, beginning July 10.