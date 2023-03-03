The Oscar contender also shows off his recorder-playing skills.

Brendan Fraser struggles with fake teeth as Gilvin of the Tree in resurrected Jimmy Fallon sketch

Jimmy Fallon resurrected an old bit for Thursday's rendition of The Tonight Show. Whether or that was in the favor of his guest Brendan Fraser is another matter.

The Best Actor Oscar nominee became Gilvin of the Tree, an impish recorder-playing character who served as a sidekick to Fallon's Goat Leg Greg persona.

Fallon previously did this same sketch with Ryan Reynolds as Gilvin of the Tree in 2011 when he was hosting Late Night With Jimmy Fallon.

Brendan Fraser as Gilvin of the Tree on 'The Tonight Show' Brendan Fraser as Gilvin of the Tree in Jimmy Fallon's Goat Leg Greg sketch on 'The Tonight Show' | Credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC

As Goat Leg Greg, an eye patch-wearing, pipe-smoking Irishman, Fallon sat in a chair reciting pop culture limericks about The Bachelor and Cocaine Bear as "pearls of wisdom." Fraser, on the other hand, was crammed into a prop bird's nest while fighting to recite his lines through ill-fitting fake teeth that kept threatening to fall out of his mouth.

The Whale star couldn't help but drop an F-bomb when the teeth fell completely out, much to the audience's cackling delight.

"Commence thy pearls, Greg!" Fraser declared.

Fallon recited, "There's 30 young ladies, 15 are named Katie, all searching for Mr. Right. I watched the first few, but slept halfway through, 'cause Zach is boring as schiet."

Watch the silly sketch above.

