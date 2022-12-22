See first look at Breaking Bad Super Bowl commercial

Details on who exactly will appear in the commercial are being held close to the hazmat suit, but this shadowy image heavily hints that the spot will include Walt, the chemistry teacher-turned-pork pie-hatted Heisenberg (Bryan Cranston), who cooked up a meth empire and his own downfall in AMC's revered drug drama. Is a reteaming of Walt with his partner-in-literal crime, Jesse (Aaron Paul) in the bag? Will Walt warn Skyler (Anna Gunn), "I am the one who noshes!"? Will Huell (Lavell Crawford) luxuriate on a pile of air-popped chips? Read all you want into this statement from Frito-Lay VP of marketing Rhasheda Boyd: "We are excited to revive one of the most famous television shows of all time to tell the PopCorners' story for the first time at the Super Bowl... and we can't wait to see fans' reactions to who and what's coming."