Aaron Paul to reunite with Bryan Cranston in Breaking Bad Super Bowl commercial
It's officially a reunion, bitch!
A few weeks after you learned that Bryan Cranston would don Heisenberg's pork pie hat once again for a Super Bowl commercial, EW can confirm that his partner in serious crime, Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) will be featured alongside Mr. White in an ad for PopCorners.
Above is a first-look tease at Paul's return to the ABQverse, where a high school chemistry teacher once teamed up with one of his worst students to create a murderous meth empire. In the brief clip, Paul can be seen watching a desert sunset in some lightly soiled cooking clothes, munching on a bag of PopCorners. He then receives a call on his not-smart phone. "Yo, what's up?" he says while the camera reveals an empty lawn chair beside him as well as the famous RV-turned-mobile meth lab. The lawn chair flair winks at Walt and Jesse's (mis)adventures in the desert (see: season 2's "Four Days Out," also because it's one of the show's best episodes). But given that we now know that Walt will be in the mix in the Super Bowl ad, the question looms: Whose vacant seat is that? Might another Bad character pop up?
Created by Vince Gilligan, Breaking Bad remains one of the most revered TV series of all time, claiming 16 Emmys during its run, including two Outstanding Drama Series trophies. (Cranston won four acting Emmys for his work on the show, while Paul scored three.) EW staged a reunion with the cast in 2018, and Cranston shared a scene with Paul in the 2019 sequel movie El Camino: A Breaking Bad Story. Cranston (whose season 2 of Your Honor premiered earlier this week on Showtime) and Paul (whose recent credits include HBO's Westworld and Apple TV+'s Truth Be Told) have always found their way back to each other over the years, whether by starting the Dos Hombres mezcal company, participating in charity events and statue dedications, and, yes, popping up in the final season of Better Call Saul.
Super Bowl LVII airs Feb. 12 on Fox, with Rihanna set to perform at halftime. In other Super Bowl commercials already being teased, Paul Rudd will appear in an Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Heineken ad, Jack Harlow pops up in a Doritos spot, and former NFL quarterback-turned-commentator Tony Romo will tackle Bill Murrays's Caddyshack role for Michelob Ultra.
