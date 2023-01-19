Aaron Paul to reunite with Bryan Cranston in Breaking Bad Super Bowl commercial

Above is a first-look tease at Paul's return to the ABQverse, where a high school chemistry teacher once teamed up with one of his worst students to create a murderous meth empire. In the brief clip, Paul can be seen watching a desert sunset in some lightly soiled cooking clothes, munching on a bag of PopCorners. He then receives a call on his not-smart phone. "Yo, what's up?" he says while the camera reveals an empty lawn chair beside him as well as the famous RV-turned-mobile meth lab. The lawn chair flair winks at Walt and Jesse's (mis)adventures in the desert (see: season 2's "Four Days Out," also because it's one of the show's best episodes). But given that we now know that Walt will be in the mix in the Super Bowl ad, the question looms: Whose vacant seat is that? Might another Bad character pop up?