It’s been a while since you’ve seen Jesse and Walt — six years, to be more precise. And that was the last that you were ever supposed to see of them, as Breaking Bad definitively wrapped up its Emmy-winning five-season run with 2013’s “Felina,” which ended with meth lord Walt (Bryan Cranston) fatally keeling over and former partner Jesse (Aaron Paul) escaping from the Nazis’ compound. But creator Vince Gilligan has another chapter to tell in this crafty neo-Western. The two-hour Netflix film El Camino chronicles Jesse’s run from the law and escape to Alaska, but it also revisits the past, allowing for the return of Breaking Bad characters, both major and minor. Click through this gallery to see who wound up in a Bad place again. (Spoilers abound, obviously.)