Breakdancing added as Olympic sport for 2024 Games in Paris

Olympians, it's time to get up and start dancing.

The International Olympic Committee announced Monday that breakdancing, or breaking, will make its debut as an Olympic sport at the 2024 Summer Games in Paris. Breaking was previously featured at the 2018 Summer Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires.

The Paris Games will also feature skateboarding, sport climbing, and surfing, three sports set to debut next summer at the Tokyo Games, which were postponed a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

IOC president Thomas Bach said the new sports would be part the Paris Games' plans to "focus on gender equality and youth" and to deliver a Games "fit for a post-corona world."

Meanwhile, the Tokyo Games will run July 24-Aug. 9, 2021.