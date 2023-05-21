"It's just one of those things where people have to take it with a grain of salt," the season 6 newcomer says.

Bre Tiesi says Selling Sunset depiction of her relationship with Nick Cannon is 'not fully accurate'

Like the staged furniture in the Oppenheim Group's multimillion-dollar listings in the Hollywood Hills, realtor Bre Tiesi's personal life is on full display in the newest season of Selling Sunset, including her relationship with Nick Cannon.

The season 6 newcomer shares her son Legendary Love with Cannon, who famously has 12 children, and the relationship serves as the basis of tension between Tiesi and her castmate Chelsea Lazkani, who calls Cannon a "master manipulator." But according to Tiesi, the show's depiction of their troubles is not entirely accurate.

"I think that, yes, there's some drama that is, let's say, dramatized," Tiesi recently told PEOPLE. "I'm not really sure the word to use with this one, but there's some of my personal life in a situation that happens with Nick and all of these things that are not fully accurate. So I think that some of that I'm not excited about or thrilled is occurring."

Selling Sunset. Bre Tiesi in season 6 of Selling Sunset. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2023 Bre Tiesi on 'Selling Sunset' season 6 | Credit: Courtesy of Netflix

She added, "But also, I know what I signed up for. For me, it's just one of those things where people have to take it with a grain of salt and understand that there's a difference. There still is a difference between my real life and the show."

In the latest season, Tiesi informs her coworkers that she and Cannon are in an open relationship. "I'm not a monogamy kind of person," she says. "Everything I've ever seen is divorce, and people are unhappy, and it ends badly, and the kids suffer."

Lazkani, who tells the group that Tiesi had discovered that Cannon welcomed a ninth child with another woman at the time of filming, is not afraid to voice her opinions on the situation.

"Maybe he's a master manipulator, and all of these women have fallen in love with him, and he's promised them a situation that he can't keep," she says, later adding, "I think the proliferation of kids and creating broken homes is disgusting. There's no amount of time in the day that would allow Nick to see those 10-plus babies and give them the love and dedication they need. Fundamentally, she's being bamboozled."

Cannon also made headlines after Tiesi told castmate Amanza Smith that he no longer had to pay child support after having 10 children, though her lawyer clarified that was not the case and Cannon still had that obligation under California law.

Season 6 of Selling Sunset is streaming now on Netflix.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite...stars, and more.

Related content: