Bravo temporarily pulls Southern Charm episodes due to racially insensitive moments

Southern Charm is perhaps not as charming as some once thought it was.

Bravo temporarily pulled four episodes of the reality series from its website, app, and video-on-demand service due to perceived racially insensitive moments in the episodes, Variety reports. Three of them have returned to the website and app, and will shortly be restored to VOD. The fourth episode will be edited to remove a scene where one of the show's stars takes someone on a tour of her family's plantation.

A representative for Bravo did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

A TikTok user discovered the episodes' absence upon trying to view season 1, episode 2, which contains a scene where ex-cast member Thomas Ravenel has lunch with his father, Arthur. In the scene, Arthur — a former South Carolina congressman and state senator —tells Thomas he likes to get rid of $5 bills because of Abraham Lincoln's picture on them, then smirks at the camera. The other episodes that had been removed were season 3, episode 1; season 4, episode 1; and season 4, episode 8. The third-season episode contains the plantation scene and has yet to be restored to Bravo's site.

