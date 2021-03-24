The cast of Bravo’s Married to Medicine is here to help you plan your vaccine

The women of Bravo's Married to Medicine are putting their medical cred to good use and sharing an important message about how fans can get the COVID-19 vaccine.

"It's been a long year, where it's been anything but normal. And now there is hope — the COVID vaccines," the cast members say in the exclusive PSA above.

"But it's been a little confusing. I mean, really confusing," they continue. "So it's more important than ever to make a plan. Visit Planyourvaccine.com to find out when and where to get your vaccine. Roll up your sleeves and plan your vaccine so you'll be ready when it's your time."

Doctors Contessa Metcalfe, Simone Whitmore, Jackie Walters, Heavenly Kimes appear in the PSA, as well as Anila Sajja and Toya Bush-Harris.

Using NBC News' interactive tool, people can see if they're eligible to receive vaccines, find vaccination sites closest to them, sign up for news alerts, and more. The page is also available in English, Spanish, and Mandarin.

Next month, NBC will also air an hourlong special raising awareness and encouraging all Americans to get vaccinated to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. It aims to dispel concerns, provide information, and encourage those who are hesitant to receive a vaccine to participate, with the goal of ending the pandemic and allowing people to gather and reunite with their family and friends.

The special, titled "Roll Up Your Sleeves: Presented by Walgreens," will feature prominent public figures, comedians, artists, and performers, as well as frontline and medical professionals. It airs Sunday, April 18 at 7 p.m. ET/PT.

Married to Medicine airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.