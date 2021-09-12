Queens type Movie genre Foreign Language

This fall on ABC, some Queens have come ready to conquer primetime TV.

EW has an exclusive new look at the network's latest musical drama, starring heavy hitters of both music and television Brandy, Eve, and Naturi Naughton, plus Nadine Velasquez (Major Crimes, The League).

The quartet play a rap group formerly known as Nasty Bitches, that had their heyday in the late 90s, but fizzled out shortly after. When the opportunity comes for them to make their comeback on the BET Awards stage, the women heavily consider it, but also try to factor into how a return to rap would affect the lives they've since built for themselves.

As seen in the trailer, Eve's character Brianna (aka Professor Sex) is now a mom to five weighed down by issues with her husband. Naughton's Jill (aka Da Thrill) is now a leader at her church that would appreciate her being as nasty as she wants to be. Velazquez's character Valeria (aka Butter Pecan) is a disgraced daytime TV host who would actually welcome a return to music, feeling that the other girls were the only family she had. And finally, Brandy's Naomi (aka Xplicit Lyrics) tried to make a go of it on her one, but the sacrifices have greatly outweighed any success.

The show is created by Zahir McGhee (Scandal), with a pilot directed by Tim Story (Ride Along), and original songs overseen by executive music producer Swizz Beatz.

Queens premieres on Tuesday, Oct. 19th at 10 pm ET on ABC.

Related content: