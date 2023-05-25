Here's the story… of how the L.A. home was overhauled to be an exact replica of the '70s series.

The Brady Bunch house is back on the market after being renovated to match the beloved sitcom

Someone's '70s dreams are about to come true.

The Los Angeles residence that famously served as the exterior of the family home on The Brady Bunch is back on the market after being meticulously renovated to match the show's interior as well. The five-bedroom, five-bath house in the Studio City neighborhood comes with an asking price of $5.5 million.

Back in 2018, HGTV famously outbid NSYNC member — and Brady Bunch superfan — Lance Bass, with the network purchasing the home for triple its asking price at $3.5 million. At the time, 11222 Dilling St. only resembled the nostalgic Brady Bunch house on the outside, as interior scenes were filmed on a soundstage. To fix that, the network gutted the property and called upon both HGTV stars and the six actors who played the Brady Bunch kids to transform the house into a proper sitcom replica.

Exterior of the 'Brady Bunch' house in Los Angeles Exterior of the 'Brady Bunch' house in Los Angeles | Credit: Anthony Barcelo

"As part of the massive renovation, HGTV invested $1.9 million and added 2,000 square feet to the property's original footprint, including a full second story," the network said in a statement about the house being put up for sale. "Standout features in the completed home include the iconic floating staircase, the burnt orange-and-avocado green kitchen, the kids' Jack-n-Jill bathroom and a backyard with a swing set, teeter totter and Tiger's dog house."

Interior of the 'Brady Bunch' house in Los Angeles Interior of the 'Brady Bunch' house in Los Angeles | Credit: Anthony Barcelo

Once the home sells, HGTV plans to donate a portion of the proceeds to Turn Up! Fight Hunger, an initiative through No Kid Hungry, to fund up to 250,000 meals for children living with hunger.

