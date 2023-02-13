Bradley Cooper and his mom try to make a T-Mobile commercial, steal hearts instead

Bradley Cooper, nine-time Oscar nominee, and his mom Gloria, his reliable Oscars date, starred in an adorable ad for T-Mobile during Super Bowl 2023.

From the jump, it's clear this is Gloria's ad. Cooper is dressed as a T-Mobile employee and Gloria immediately hits him with a "I don't like the way you look." Now this is A Star is Born.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zLJoQRS48KQ Bradley Cooper and His Mom Attempt A T-Mobile Commercial | 2023 Big Game Day Commercial | T-Mobile Bradley Cooper and his mother star in a T-Mobile commercial during Super Bowl 2023 | Credit: T-Mobile

Gloria continues to lovingly take jabs at her incredibly successful son, who reminds her that he's been "nominated nine times."

"Yeah, but you never won any!" she retorts.

Gloria! Glo-ri-a! I think she's got your number. Get it... 'cause it's a cell ad.

Along the way, we learn what T-Mobile's got on offer, great, sure, whatever. But Gloria's busy telling a former Sexiest Man Alive he looks like both a flamingo and a clam. It's nice to know that no matter how many people there are in a room, all it takes is one mother to put you in your place.

Check out the cute ad below: