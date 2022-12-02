Henke, who played corrections officer Desi Piscatella, and the cast of OItNB won a Screen Actors Guild Award in 2017.

Brad William Henke, actor on Orange Is the New Black, dies at 56

Brad William Henke, a former NFL player turned actor best known for his role as a prison guard on Orange Is the New Black, has died. He was 56.

His family told Deadline that Henke died in his sleep on Nov. 29, though no cause of death was given.

Born in 1966 in Columbus, Neb., Henke attended the University of Arizona where he played football as a defensive lineman. In 1989, he was drafted by the New York Giants, but was cut during training camp, only to be picked up by the Denver Broncos. Henke and the Broncos appeared in Super Bowl XXIV the following year, facing off against the San Francisco 49ers. After a series of injuries, Henke retired from football in 1994.

Moving to L.A., Henke initially sought work as a coach, but an open casting call for a commercial seeking "big guys" led the 6'4 Henke into acting. Starting in 1996, Henke racked up a number of bit parts, appearing in Space Jam, The Fan, and episodes of Chicago Hope, Nash Bridges, Arli$$, and E.R., among many others.

In 2006, Henke played Maggie Gyllenhaal's brother in not one but two films, World Trade Center and Sherrybaby. Throughout his career, Henke amassed nearly 100 acting credits to his name, though his most prominent role was as Desi Piscatella, the openly gay, brutal corrections officer in seasons four and five of Orange Is the New Black.

Henke, along with the rest of the cast, received a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series in 2017. Most recently, he appeared in the films Run & Gun and Block Party, as well as an episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and the limited series The Stand.

Henke is survived by his wife Sonja, stepson Aaden, stepdaughter Leasa, and grandchild Amirah.