Dr. Fauci gets his wish for Brad Pitt to play him on SNL

Image zoom

Saturday Night Live type TV Show network NBC genre Comedy Where to watch Close Streaming Options

Earlier this month, national health expert Dr. Anthony Fauci joked that Brad Pitt was his pick for who should play him on Saturday Night Live, and tonight the show granted that wish.

The second episode of SNL at Home kicked off with the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star in character as Fauci, one of the members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force.

"First I'd like to thank all the older women in America who have sent me supportive, inspiring, and sometimes graphic emails," Pitt's Fauci says to the camera. He goes on to say he'd like to clear up some of the misinformation going around about the virus, including by President Donald Trump himself.

"When [Trump] said 'everyone can get a test,' what he meant was almost no one," Fauci says as just one of the many claims he's there to clarify.

"Now, there is a rumor that the president is going to fire me," he says, before playing footage in which Trump calls Fauci a "wonderful guy" at a press conference. "So yeah, I'm getting fired," Pitt's Fauci says. "But until then, I'm gonna be there putting out the facts for whoever's listening, and when I hear things like the virus can be cured if everyone takes the Tide Pod Challenge, I'll be there to say, 'Please don't.'"

At the end of the pre-recorded sketch, the Oscar winner breaks character, taking off his grey toupée and wig cap to address the man he'd been portraying.

"To the real Dr. Fauci, thank you for your calm and your clarity in this unnerving time," Pitt says. "And thank you to the medical workers, first responders, and their families for being on the front line. And now, live — kinda — from all across America, it's Saturday night."

Watch the full clip of Pitt above.

Related content: