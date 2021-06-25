Walking Dead alum Laurie Holden joins The Boys season 3

From zombies to spies to supes! Laurie Holden has been cast in The Boys.

The actress, who's well known for playing Andrea on AMC's The Walking Dead, and who spent some time as Renee in FX's The Americans, has lined up the recurring role of Crimson Countess in the third season of the Amazon series, EW has confirmed.

Laurie Holden Laurie Holden will play Crimson Countess in season 3 of Amazon's "The Boys." | Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Holden shared her joy over landing the role on Twitter on Friday.

"Been sitting on this a long while. Happy to share this with you all. I am loving being a frickin' super hero. Dream job for sure:)," she wrote.

Crimson Countess is a member of Payback, which is led by Jensen Ackles' Soldier Boy. In the comics, Payback existed at the same time as the supes, but in the show, they've been talked about in the past. Soldier Boy has been described as a Captain America-esque superhero, who helped the Allied forces against the Nazis in World War II.

Crimson is a little like Marvel's Scarlet Witch, and can shoot heat from her hands.

"One of the reasons that we're getting into Soldier Boy [in season 3] and that team, Payback, is we're interested in exploring a little bit of how we got here," showrunner Eric Kripke previously told EW. "Through the history of the supes, we can tell a little bit about the history of America and how we ended up in the current fraught position that we're in. Soldier Boy gives us an opportunity to do that."

It's not yet known if we'll see Team Payback in the past in flashbacks or, if like Stormfront, they've been around a long time and will feature in a present day storyline.

Sean Patrick Flannery, Nick Wechsler, and Miles Gaston Villanueva also recently joined the cast.