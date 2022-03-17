After the actress posted her story on Instagram, her Boys costars rallied around her with support.

The Boys actress Karen Fukuhara says she was assaulted in a hate crime: 'This s--- needs to stop'

Karen Fukuhara, who plays Kimiko Miyashiro on the Amazon Prime Video series The Boys, revealed on Instagram that she was the victim of a hate crime assault.

"Today I was struck in the head by a man," the actress wrote in a series of messages. After confirming she was fine, she continued by adding, "This shit needs to stop. Us women, Asians and the elderly need your help."

"I rarely share about my private life but something happened today that I thought was important," Fukuhara said, going on to explain how the attack happened and how a man came out of nowhere and struck her in the back of the head and yelled at her.

"This is the first time I've been harmed physically, although racial slurs and hurtful actions have been directed to me in the past," she confirmed. "I write this, because I've had conversations with multi-racial friends of mine that had no idea these hate crimes happen to everyday, regular people — people that they share meals with. I felt it was important to raise awareness."

The actress concluded her message by giving a call to action and referencing the rise of anti-Asian violence across the country, asking "Why is this something we as 'victims' have to think about? What satisfaction are these perpetrators getting from hitting women, Asians, the elderly? They need to be held accountable. What can we do as a community to prevent these horrible crimes?"

A representative for Fukuhara did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

Karen Fukuhara 'The Boys' actress Karen Fukuhara. | Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Fukuhara's Boys costars, including Jack Quaid and Chace Crawford, commented on her post offering support and kind words.

"F this person!! Hope you're ok this is awful," Crawford wrote, while Quaid thanked her for sharing her experience and added "I'm sorry that happened to you. Love you. Here if you need anything."

Costar Laz Alonso, who plays Mother's Milk also commented, writing "This pisses me off. Wish I was there…."

Other members of Hollywood, including Daniel Dae Kim and Olivia Munn, also offered support after reading her story, with Kim thanking her for sharing her story and both commenting that they were glad she was okay.

The teaser trailer for the third season of The Boys — which included the reveal of a summer premiere date — was released earlier this week.