Danielle Fishel, Rider Strong, and Will Friedle had dinner with Daniels and his wife Bonnie Bartlett Daniels in Chicago.

Boy Meets World may have ended 23 years ago, but its stars are still hanging around Mr. Feeny.

Ahead of their appearance at the Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo 2023, the cast of classic '90s sitcom had dinner with William Daniels and his wife Bonnie Bartlett Daniels to celebrate Daniels' 96th birthday.

Bartlett Daniels shared photos of the dinner — which included Danielle Fishel, Rider Strong, Will Friedle, Trina McGee-Davis, and Anthony Tyler Quinn — with PEOPLE.

Daniels portrayed George Feeny on the ABC sitcom from 1993 to 2000, serving as teacher, mentor, and sounding board for young Cory Matthews (noted congressional candidate Ben Savage) and co. as they went from boys and girls to men and women meeting the world.

Fishel, Friedle, and Strong launched their own podcast las year, Pod Meets World, and Friedle revealed that Daniels is still giving them advice.

"Ninety-five years old and he still shoots out the pearls of wisdom," Friedle told PEOPLE. "His wife, Bonnie, as well. Talking to them is still magical."

"If you're willing to listen, Bill is dropping gems left and right," Fishel added.

Bartlett Daniels, 93, also appeared on Boy Meets World as Lila Bolander, a college dean and Mr. Feeny's love interest. The two have been married since 1957.

The couple nonagenarians still keep busy, with Bartlett Daniels releasing her memoir Middle of the Rainbow in January, and both Daniels appearing in a new genre film version of William Shakespeare's Richard III.

They'll also reunite with the Boy Meets World cast again in September at the Tampa Bay Comic Con for the 30th anniversary of the show's debut.

"We sit in this house and we do things. He reads his New York Times, and he does Cameos mostly. And we do conventions and things like that," Bartlett Daniels told PEOPLE. "We just like to be with each other. And we would do anything for each other."

