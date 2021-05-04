Bowen Yang is defining funny for a new generation

That the piece generated such a passionate, lasting response taught Yang some lessons about his public-facing role. "I just remember having this crazy vulnerability hangover in the days after, and I still am in that place," he says. "The whole point of the piece was we have to move past cursory acknowledgment of the problem. And that was the only thing I was in in the whole show. That messed with me. I was like, 'Okay, I got wheeled out to do my little Asian bit, what does that mean?' I just had a million different thoughts swirling around." He took a short break from Twitter, and upon returning to the platform a week later — not to discuss "Weekend Update" or anything related, but to harmlessly "pine after the TurboVax guy" — the notifications piled up. "People [were] tagging me in this rhetorical discussion [about] whether I had succeeded in making that piece funny," he recalls. "I was stoned and I quote-tweeted, 'I'm not interested in anyone's answer to this.'" He continues, "That was my distance that I knew I had to create. Normally I'm all about wanting to know what people thought about a sketch that I was in. There was a shift, and I think it was a healthy one." (Over a month later, Yang's Twitter account remains inactive.)