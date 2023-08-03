"There was part of me, though, that was like, ‘This is a good way to go.’”

Bowen Yang 'almost died' in Iceland after a drone spooked his horse while he was shooting Nora From Queens

Wild horses couldn't drag Mick Jagger away, but one very nearly killed Bowen Yang.

The Saturday Night Live star recalled having a near-death experience while riding horseback on the set of Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens in Iceland.

"Actually, not fun, not fun to be on a horse," Yang said on a recent episode of his Las Culturistas podcast. "[I've] ridden a horse for camera. Guess what? This crew, and I love this crew, but this crew decided to have a drone, and of course the horse don't know what the f--- that is, and then I almost died."

"I didn't tell you this?" Yang then asked his cohost Matt Rogers and their guest star Patrick Rogers. "I almost died in Iceland!"

Yang explained that his horse was uncomfortable with the drone being so close to them. "Even hundreds of yards away, these horses can clock. They were spooked and then I almost [fell off]," he said. "I almost got bucked, and there was part of me, though, that was like, 'This is a good way to go.'"

In the third season of Nora From Queens, Yang's character Edmund is accompanied by his pal Nora (Awkwafina) as he travels to Iceland to track down his long-lost relatives. Along the way, the pair take in a bit of Icelandic culture with the help of a tour guide who teaches them about elves, helps them purchase traditional sweaters, and takes them horseback riding.

Earlier in the podcast, Yang admitted that his harrowing horse escapade wasn't the only embarrassing moment he had on set. "The other narrative from Iceland was that I had a piece of used toilet paper — my own used toilet paper — stuck to my shoe and then everybody on set saw," he said, adding that he had been walking around "with a big brown" on his pants the whole time.

Listen to Yang recount his near-death experience in the podcast above.

