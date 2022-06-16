Bound stars Jennifer Tilly and Gina Gershon to reunite for Chucky season 2

The cast for the Syfy's show's next installment will also include Joe Pantoliano, Meg Tilly, and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Sutton Stracke.

Bound stars Jennifer Tilly and Gina Gershon are set to reunite onscreen — and in the one place where they could get into more trouble than their lesbian heroines did in the Wachowskis' 1996 neo-noir.

Syfy has confirmed that Tilly, Gershon, and their Bound costar Joey Pantoliano will all pop up in season 2 of the killer-doll spin-off show Chucky. Tilly's sister Meg and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Sutton Stracke will also join in on the slasher fun.

BOUND, Jennifer Tilly, Gina Gershon, 1996 Jennifer Tilly and Gina Gershon in 1996's 'Bound' | Credit: Randy Tepper/Gramercy Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

In Bound, Tilly and Gershon played lovers who plot to steal money from the Mafia while Pantoliano portrays the mobster boyfriend of Tilly's character. Tilly is a longtime member of the Chucky family, having joined the franchise playing the role of evil toy Tiffany in 1998's Bride of Chucky.

Last month, EW revealed that Chucky actor Devon Sawa is also returning for season 2 of the USA/Syfy show despite his twin-brother characters Logan and Lucas Wheeler meeting gruesome demises in season 1. Sawa will play a new character in season 2.

Chucky creator Don Mancini, who wrote or cowrote seven Chucky films and directed three entries in the series, was inspired to bring his creation to the small screen after first watching, and then helping write, the show Hannibal, which was executive produced by Bryan Fuller.

"I really loved working on that show, and I loved working for Bryan Fuller, and learned a lot from him," Mancini told EW last year. "I saw that one of the things that made that show so interesting and exciting was that it was kind of fan fiction written by experts. It was a sort of fanciful imagining initially. What was Hannibal like when he was a practicing psychiatrist consulting with the FBI before anyone knew he was the big bad? That's when I started imagining doing the same thing with Chucky, having eight hours of narrative to play with and doing it with a bunch of like-minded horror geeks and legit Chucky fanatics."

Mancini added, "I've been around for quite a while now, and I meet a lot of younger people who love the franchise and who grew up on it. So I felt, if I can cultivate the excitement that they have for Chucky, in the same way I felt Bryan Fuller was able to cultivate my and the other writers' excitement for Hannibal, we could have something really special."

Season 2 of Chucky will launch on the USA Network and Syfy this fall.

