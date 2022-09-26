The Uglies™ hive is rising up from their shallow graves to join The Boulet Brothers Dragula: Titans all-star cast.

EW has the exclusive reveal of all the drag queens, monsters, shape-shifters, and (stuffed) creatures set to join The Boulet Brothers Dragula: Titans all-star season — which introduces a shocking twist to the Dragula format and takes place in a new "underworld" set constructed specifically for Titans.

Billed as a 10-episode spin-off of the main drag competition, the new series welcomes back 10 previously "exterminated" former contestants from Dragula's first four seasons (as well as the prior Resurrection all-star edition) to compete for a $100,000 prize and a spot on the franchise's upcoming world tour.

Dragula Titans Meet the returning cast on 'The Boulet Brothers Dragula: Titans' all-star season. | Credit: Scotty Kirby

"We wanted the show to feel familiar to fans, but we also wanted the set and format to feel elevated from a regular season in order to match the incredible talent of the artists we've brought together," the Boulets said of the season in a statement. "There are so many shocking twists and turns this year that the competitors affectionately renamed the show 'Gagula' during filming, and we really can't wait for audiences to see it. This show is truly the most compelling content we've created to date."

Guest judges set to appear across the season include Elvira (Cassandra Peterson), What We Do in the Shadows star Harvey Guillen, The Haunted Mansion filmmaker Justin Simien, actor David Dastmalchian, Poppy, Joe Bob Briggs, Bonnie Aarons, Barbara Crampton, and RuPaul's Drag Race alums Alaska and Katya.

In addition to Titans, season 5 of the main Dragula competition is also gestating via the Boulet Brothers' multi-project deal with the Shudder streaming service, which will launch The Boulet Brothers Dragula: Titans premiere with two episodes on Tuesday, Oct. 25. See EW's exclusive reveal of the Titans all-star cast of returning competitors below.

Abhora (season 2)

Dragula Titans Abhora on 'The Boulet Brothers Dragula: Titans' cast. | Credit: Scotty Kirby

Hometown: Los Angeles

Pronouns: He/him, they/them

Drag style: Drag abomination

Official bio: Abhora is "your worst fears and your greatest delights" all wrapped up in a bloody, beautiful mess. The most polarizing character on The Boulet Brothers' Dragula season 2, they've returned to the competition with a stronger vision of their art, and leaned into their non-traditional drag for the better. A bona fide enigma of the series, Abhora is confident "there is no one else like me; many have tried, all have failed."

Quote: "[Titans is] hell — all nine circles of it at once! In the best and craziest ways imaginable."

Astrud Aurelia (season 4)

Dragula Titans Astrud Aurelia on 'The Boulet Brothers Dragula: Titans' cast. | Credit: Scotty Kirby

Hometown: Phoenix

Pronouns: She/her, they/them

Drag style: Drag creature

Official bio: Astrud returns to the competition with the goal of showcasing her dark fantasy style and Lovecraftian-inspired drag at the grandest scale. Since Season 4 of The Boulet Brothers' Dragula, she's shed her punk rock style and evolved into a reptilian drag creature ready to serve and present "everything BUT human." With a killer start and explosive exit on her original season, Astrud has persevered through her early extermination and pushed herself to become more than a formidable monster.

Quote: "Forget everything you thought you knew about The Boulet Brothers' Dragula because we're showing that, once again, monsters are re-writing the drag rulebook!"

Erika Klash (season 2)

Dragula Titans Erika Klash on 'The Boulet Brothers Dragula: Titans' cast. | Credit: Scotty Kirby

Hometown: Queens

Pronouns: She/her, they/them

Drag style: Drag monster

Official bio: Erika is the demonic glitch-zombie crossing over from cyberspace to terrorize viewers across all dimensions. Known as "the cockroach of The Boulet Brothers' Dragula" for surviving multiple exterminations on season 2, Erika has learned to inject her horror nerdom across all facets of her drag with precision. A newfound specialty in costuming and UV-makeup proves that Erika is prepared to claw her way to the top, pixel by pixel.

Quote: "In our original seasons, the Boulets destroyed our physical bodies — this time, they're torturing our souls!"

Evah Destruction (season 3)

Dragula Titans Evah Destruction on 'The Boulet Brothers Dragula: Titans' cast. | Credit: Scotty Kirby

Hometown: Austin

Pronouns: She/her, they/them

Drag style: Drag (hairy) monster

Official bio: She's hairy, scary, and always bringing a look, Evah will keep you guessing on what she'll turn out next. Evah is refreshed, emboldened, and wants to continue to show people that "all hair is beautiful" whether in drag or everyday life. A deadly frontrunner on season 3, Evah has since immersed herself in her craft and understanding the drag artist within, confident that "the script has been flipped" and that nothing will stand in her way from the title.

Quote: "[Titans is] total drag excellence, and the twists? Oh they are there, one after another — nobody is ready for this season!"

HoSo Terra Toma (season 4)

Dragula Titans HoSo Terra Toma on 'The Boulet Brothers' Dragula: Titans' cast. | Credit: Scotty Kirby

Hometown: HBC, Seoul, South Korea

Pronouns: She/her, they/them

Drag style: Drag kaiju

Official bio: Fresh off The Boulet Brothers' Dragula world tour, HoSo has quickly transformed from a self-described drag yokai into a full-blown kaiju monster. Their drag and performance skills have exploded in scale, and they feel they are "much, much harder to beat this time around." A top finalist on season 4, Hoso's drag is ever-changing and they plan on unleashing their demented and deranged visions on Titans and beyond.

Quote: "Oh, trust me, [Titans is] just insane gag after gag. Gagula, honey!"

Kendra Onixxx (season 2, Resurrection)

Dragula Titans Kendra Onixxx on 'The Boulet Brothers' Dragula: Titans' cast. | Credit: Scotty Kirby

Hometown: Riverside, Calif.

Pronouns: She/her

Drag style: Drag queen

Official bio: One of the fiercest performers to ever compete on The Boulet Brothers' Dragula, Kendra's high-energy stage shows and edgy fashion flare make her a Titan that should not be underestimated. Kendra's drag has evolved "ten-fold" since her time on Resurrection, and with her unapologetically Black aesthetic now fully formed and refined, she's hungry to slay the third time around.

Quote: "Titans is something completely different that fans are not ready for. Buckle up!"

Koco Caine (season 4)

Dragula Titans Koco Caine on 'The Boulet Brothers' Dragula: Titans' cast. | Credit: Scotty Kirby

Hometown: Phoenix

Pronouns: They/them

Drag style: Drag shape-shifter

Official bio: The undisputed fan-favorite succubus of The Boulet Brothers' Dragula season 4, Koco is an ever-evolving artist bringing their ultimate glam-gore seductress back to our screens at level 100. Since their season, Koco has morphed into "the deadliest fetish femme fatale in the west," and, this time around, they came to devour the competition.

Quote: "[Titans is a] nail-breaking, tuck-popping, wig-snatching battle to the death."

Melissa Befierce (season 1)

Dragula Titans Melissa Befierce on 'The Boulet Brothers Dragula: Titans' cast. | Credit: Scotty Kirby

Hometown: South Central Los Angeles

Pronouns: She/her, he/him

Drag style: Drag queen

Official bio: The original glamor ghoul all the way back from The Boulet Brothers' Dragula season 1, Melissa is a competitor who has proven they should never be underestimated. She's polished and "always looking for her 10s," but she's not afraid to give you her monster side on and off the main stage when needed. Since her season, Melissa has picked up skills in prosthetics and creature makeup, mastered her high energy performances and gags, and is prepared to "speak her mind" to any competitor who needs to be checked. Melissa wants to show that there's a monster within every performer, no matter if you're a killer beauty queen or not.

Quote: "Oh, honey, it's going to leave you all gooped and gagged with your jaw hanging off the floor. This is the best season yet — periodt!"

Victoria Elizabeth Black (season 2, Resurrection)

Dragula Titans Victoria Elizabeth Black on 'The Boulet Brothers Dragula: Titans' cast. | Credit: Scotty Kirby

Hometown: Orlando

Pronouns: She/her

Drag style: Drag monster

Official bio: Victoria is a shape-shifting ghoul that marries her expert special effects and set design skills with top-notch horror references to bring true nightmarish looks and stage performances to life. Victoria plans to keep pushing drag beyond the normal realms of possibility and create a world for monsters and queer art to flourish. Post-Resurrection, she's mastered the "art of Victoria," and is ready to slaughter any challenge (or competitor) on her way to the crown.

Quote: "Titans was an electrifying, unpredictable, and absolutely disgusting experience, with sickening competition all around!"

Yovska (season 3)

Yovska on 'The Boulet Brothers Dragula: Titans' cast. Credit: Scotty Kirby Yovska on 'The Boulet Brothers Dragula: Titans' cast. | Credit: Scotty Kirby

Hometown: Toronto

Pronouns: She/her, they/them

Drag style: (Stuffed) drag creature

Official bio: The Boulet Brothers' Dragula's very own viral monster from season 3, Yovska is back to haunt your digital dreams long after you sign off. Self-described as "the Trisha Paytas of the underworld," Yovska has taken the time to hone their craft and crank up the crazy, campy, and terrifying drag further than any masked monster has taken it before. Yovska perfectly blurs the deranged and disturbed, and anything goes with this kooky, wildcard competitor.

Quote: "[Expect] more chaos and drama than your grandma's telenovela!"

Titans hosts: The Boulet Brothers

Dragula Titans Credit: Scotty Kirby

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.

Related content: