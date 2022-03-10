Titus Welliver is back in the first Bosch: Legacy teaser — find out when the spin-off premieres

Bad guys, beware: There are now two Bosches cleaning up the streets.

The first teaser trailer for Bosch: Legacy has arrived, and it showcases former LAPD detective Harry Bosch (Titus Welliver) beginning a new chapter as a private investigator while his daughter, Maddie (Madison Lintz), gets into the family business as a rookie patrol officer.

"When my dad quit being a cop, it made a lot of noise," Maddie says in voice-over. "Sometimes the system fails, but his code never has. And that's why I want to follow in his footsteps."

Premiering May 6 on IMDb TV, Bosch: Legacy is a spin-off that continues the story begun in the Amazon crime drama Bosch, which ran for seven seasons and concluded last summer. In addition to Welliver and Lintz, Legacy will bring back Mimi Rogers as high-profile attorney Honey Chandler — a onetime Bosch adversary who's become an unlikely ally.

Bosch: Legacy Madison Lintz on 'Bosch: Legacy' | Credit: Greg Gayne/IMDb TV

Newcomers include Stephen A. Chang as Maurice "Mo" Bassi, a tech whiz who assists Bosch and shares his appreciation for jazz; Denise Sanchez as Reina Vasquez, Maddie's no-nonsense training officer; David Moses as Martin Rose, a local civil rights icon and mentor to Chandler; and William Devane as Whitney Vance, an ailing billionaire who hires Bosch to investigate whether he has an heir.

Speaking to EW for the final season of Bosch last year, Welliver teased what to expect from the new show, which at that point was still untitled.

"I shudder to call it a spin-off because it's really not; it's just the continuing saga of Harry Bosch," he said. "He's in a different place, but it's a continuation… A lot is revealed toward the end of this final season of Bosch — I do air quotes on that, 'final season' — which lays the foundation for where we will find these three characters as we open the new show."

Watch the Bosch: Legacy teaser above.

