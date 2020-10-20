Watch Borat give Jimmy Kimmel a very personal coronavirus test
Sacha Baron Cohen's character was promoting his new movie, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.
Sacha Baron Cohen appeared in character as Borat on Jimmy Kimmel Live Monday night to promote his new movie, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm. But, ahead of showing a clip from the faux documentary, the vulgar, misogynistic, and satirically anti-Semitic Kazakh journalist insisted on checking the host was free of the coronavirus.
First, Cohen/Borat asked Kimmel a series of queries from what he described as a "normal Kazakh plague questionnaire." "In the last week, have you been in the presence for more than 15 minutes of any Jews?," demanded Borat. Next? "As a member of Hollywood elite, have you recently drunk any un-pasteurized children's blood?" Then, for alleged "contact-tracing" purposes, Borat asked for "the names and addresses of the last 12 prostitutes you have been with." Finally, he wanted to know, "Are there any womens in your family with a history of illness, such as talking?"
Was Borat finished? Not even close. The journalist next embarked on the physical portion of his examination, attempting to insert a thermometer into Kimmel's "rear hole" and, rather more successfully, using a pincer to check out the host's genitals. Oh, and did we mention Borat's demand for a semen sample?
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm premieres Friday on Amazon Prime Video.
Watch that CDC-unapproved exam above.
