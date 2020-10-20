Watch Borat give Jimmy Kimmel a very personal coronavirus test

Sacha Baron Cohen's character was promoting his new movie, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.

By Clark Collis
October 20, 2020 at 09:19 AM EDT
Sacha Baron Cohen appeared in character as Borat on Jimmy Kimmel Live Monday night to promote his new movie, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm. But, ahead of showing a clip from the faux documentary, the vulgar, misogynistic, and satirically anti-Semitic Kazakh journalist insisted on checking the host was free of the coronavirus.

First, Cohen/Borat asked Kimmel a series of queries from what he described as a "normal Kazakh plague questionnaire." "In the last week, have you been in the presence for more than 15 minutes of any Jews?," demanded Borat. Next? "As a member of Hollywood elite, have you recently drunk any un-pasteurized children's blood?" Then, for alleged "contact-tracing" purposes, Borat asked for "the names and addresses of the last 12 prostitutes you have been with." Finally, he wanted to know, "Are there any womens in your family with a history of illness, such as talking?"

Was Borat finished? Not even close. The journalist next embarked on the physical portion of his examination, attempting to insert a thermometer into Kimmel's "rear hole" and, rather more successfully, using a pincer to check out the host's genitals. Oh, and did we mention Borat's demand for a semen sample?

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm premieres Friday on Amazon Prime Video.

Watch that CDC-unapproved exam above.

