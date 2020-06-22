Boots Riley announces new show with Jharrel Jerome as '13-foot tall Black man who lives in Oakland'
Emmy-winning actor Jharrel Jerome will star in I’m A Virgo, a new series from director Boots Riley.
When They See Us star Jharrel Jerome is going big — literally.
Jerome has been cast in director Boots Riley's newest project I'm a Virgo, where he'll portray "a 13-ft tall Black man who lives in Oakland." Riley announced the project, which doesn't yet have a streamer/network, via Twitter on Monday.
"I have a show about a 13-ft tall Black man who lives in Oakland. It’s called I’m A Virgo. Jharrel Jerome is playing the lead," Riley wrote, also sharring concept art for the series. "I’m doing this w Michael Ellenberg’s Media Res. We haven’t decided on the network/streamer. It’ll be dark, absurd, hilarious, and important."
Riley explained he will use "live-action, practical effects" to give Jerome a boost in height. The Sorry to Bother You director said music will play a big part in the series and will feature one new song from his band The Coup in each episode. Oakland based musicians Tune-Yards will score the soundtrack.
Jerome previously starred in Barry Jenkins' Oscar-winning drama Moonlight, and in Ava DuVernay's When They See Us in 2019 that earned him a Primetime Emmy Award and a Critics' Choice Award.
