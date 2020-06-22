Boots Riley announces new show with Jharrel Jerome as '13-foot tall Black man who lives in Oakland'

When They See Us star Jharrel Jerome is going big — literally.

Jerome has been cast in director Boots Riley's newest project I'm a Virgo, where he'll portray "a 13-ft tall Black man who lives in Oakland." Riley announced the project, which doesn't yet have a streamer/network, via Twitter on Monday.

"I have a show about a 13-ft tall Black man who lives in Oakland. It’s called I’m A Virgo. Jharrel Jerome is playing the lead," Riley wrote, also sharring concept art for the series. "I’m doing this w Michael Ellenberg’s Media Res. We haven’t decided on the network/streamer. It’ll be dark, absurd, hilarious, and important."

Riley explained he will use "live-action, practical effects" to give Jerome a boost in height. The Sorry to Bother You director said music will play a big part in the series and will feature one new song from his band The Coup in each episode. Oakland based musicians Tune-Yards will score the soundtrack.