Another The Mandalorian spin-off series announced for Disney+

This story contains a spoiler from the season 2 finale of The Mandalorian.

As Master Yoda once said: "There is another..."

The season 2 finale of The Mandalorian had a surprise post-credits scene that announced yet another spin-off series is coming to Disney+.

The final moments took us back to Tatooine and showed Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) and Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) violently taking over the crime lord palace that once belonged to Jabba the Hutt (now run by Jabba's old chief of staff, Bib Fortuna, in a surprise, but short-lived, cameo). Boba probably feels like he has good reason to be perturbed with Fortuna as Jabba's minions left him for dead in the Sarlacc Pit in Return of the Jedi.

As Fett takes the throne, the show cuts to a title card: "The Book of Boba Fett, coming December 2021." It's not yet clear if the project is a limited series or full-fledged series.

Boba Fett was rumored to be getting a spin-off series, and the speculation that seemed to be untrue after Disney announced two other spinoffs at its Investor Day conference earlier this month – an Ahsoka Tano series and another titled Rangers of the New Republic.

The December premiere date for The Book of Boba Fett is also interesting as The Mandalorian season 3 is set to return that same month.

Before season 2 began, showrunner Jon Favreau told EW that The Mandalorian would take a page from Game of Thrones in terms of how the HBO drama began with most of the characters together and then sent them off into various distinct storylines. At the time, it seemed as if the writer-director was talking about storylines within the series itself. Now it's clear Favreau meant spinning off characters into their own separate shows during the same timeline and eventually bringing the characters all back together.