The 25 absolute best episodes of Bones of all time

Nothing like pulling an all-nighter to investigate the murder of JFK, right? When a group of agents bring a skeleton into the lab and declare that no one is allowed to leave until they determine the cause of death, all signs indicate that the squints are staring at the 35th president of the United States. And that he was shot by more than one gunman. This episode gave conspiracy theorist Hodgins (Hart Hanson) plenty to do (especially when Angela had a pregnancy scare), but it's Booth who had the most to lose. He and Brennan proved how far they had come when he set aside his feelings to get to the truth, and Brennan gave him the kindness of a (probable) lie. Was it JFK? We'll never know. But probably yes.