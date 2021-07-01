The Bold Type stars reveal which stories almost ended very differently

Warning: This post contains spoilers for the series finale of The Bold Type.

Just like that, it's over. During The Bold Type's final episode, fans said goodbye to Kat (Aisha Dee), Jane (Katie Stevens), and Sutton (Meghann Fahy) as they each prepared for their next chapter: Kat is taking over Jacqueline's (Melora Hardin) role at Scarlet, Sutton and Richard (Sam Page) got their happily-ever-after, and Jane, inspired by her mother, is leaving Scarlet behind to travel.

All in all, it was a happy ending for the best friends, and one that left the actors behind the characters feeling good.

"I knew that Jane wasn't going to be editor-in-chief before we started shooting because that was something that [showrunner] Wendy Straker Hauser called me about and was like, 'What would you think if Jane didn't become Jacqueline?' And I was like, 'I love that,'" Katie Stevens tells EW.

But in the first draft of the finale script, Jane stayed with the magazine. "Kat says, 'You can do all of that from Scarlet,' and Jane's like, 'Really?!' And then she stays," says Stevens. "But I was like, 'I feel like it's way more effective to Jane's arc if she leaves and kind of drops her safety net.'"

In the end, Jane got what Stevens calls her "Eat Pray Love moment."

THE BOLD TYPE Katie Stevens, Meghann Fahy, and Aisha Dee in 'The Bold Type.' | Credit: Freeform/Jonathan Wenk

Richard and Sutton's happy ending was also a last-minute change. "It was going to end with Sutton being on her own, which is such a valid story to tell, I just think that Sam and I really felt like, based on the way that we had built the characters up to that point, that it would've been more satisfying to see them stay together," Meghann Fahy says.

And in the end, that's what happened. "The night before we were supposed to shoot Sutton's ending with Richard, they rewrote the whole thing and changed it," says Fahy. "And that was amazing because it ended the way that Sam and I really wanted it to and we didn't think that we were going to get that. So we were really happy that they changed it."

And then there's Kat, the new editor-in-chief of Scarlet. "I kind of love that that's the way it ended and weirdly I do think it's right for Kat. She's not bossy, she's the boss. That's the vibe," Aisha Dee says.

After watching Kat's many career highs and lows, she ended on the ultimate high note. "I remember when Kat initially lost her job at the magazine and then lost her job at the Belle and then almost lost it again and then quit, the writers said, 'We're going to get you back at the magazine, don't worry Kat will get another job at the magazine, she'll be doing social media again,'" says Dee. "And I was kind of like, 'Okay, but I don't think Kat would go back unless she's running the s---. I was half joking when I said that, I didn't think it would actually happen!"