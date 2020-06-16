The Bold and the Beautiful set to resume production on Wednesday

It's time to start soaping up again: The Bold and the Beautiful will return to production Wednesday.

EW has confirmed the CBS daytime drama will be back at Television City in Los Angeles to make more episodes of the sudser that was recently renewed through 2022. It will be the first U.S. broadcast series to resume production, according to Deadline.

Life on set will look a lot different, though, because of continued fears about the spread of Covid-19. The series will implement safety guidelines recommended by city and county officials such as regular testing, shorter work days, and fewer cast members on set. As a result, scripts had to be retooled to accommodate the new protocols. Everyone will also be required to wear a mask except for cast members who are filming a scene.

Image zoom CBS

Bold and fellow CBS daytime drama The Young and the Restless, have been in repeats since late April because of the production shutdown. Both soaps had several weeks of fresh episodes in the can, but that wasn't enough to get them through the production shutdown. As a result, both series have been trying to keep fans engaged with special retro episodes and bonus commentary from cast members.

Earlier this month, the state of California shared guidelines with the film and TV community that essentially gave a green light for production to resume. Hollywood unions expanded on those protocols by insisting that all sets should remain closed to visitors and shoot days should remain at 10 hours or less.