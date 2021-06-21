This is the first time fans will meet Finn's ma and pa on the CBS sudser.

The Bold and the Beautiful first look: Meet the grandparents of Finn and Steffy's child

The Bold and the Beautiful Close this dialog window Streaming Options

It's time to meet the parents.

EW can exclusively reveal that Ted King and Naomi Matsuda have been tapped to play the parents of Dr. John "Finn" Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) on The Bold and Beautiful. King plays Jack and Matsuda is Li.

Jack and Li are coming to town to meet their soon-to-be-born grandchild - the son of Tanner and fan favorite Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). Viewers will soon learn about Finn's very dramatic backstory.

The Bold and the Beautiful Naomi Matsuda and Ted King on 'The Bold and the Beautiful' | Credit: Howard Wise/JPI Studios, Inc.

King, a General Hospital vet, and Matsuda (Tori from Days of Our Lives) began taping June 9 and will appear in their first episode Aug. 2.

Finn's role was created before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down all production last March. Since B&B was the very first scripted series to resume work, Novlan was among the first back on set in June. He's now been on the CBS series for a year as the love interest to the character played by Wood, who just earned her fifth Daytime Emmy nomination. She's already won once.

THE BOLD AND THE BEAUTIFUL Tanner Novlan on 'Days of Our Lives' | Credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS

And if you don't watch B&B but think Novlan looks awfully familiar, it's probably because you've seen him as the bad actor in those knee-slapping Liberty Mutual Insurance commercials.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.

Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Related content: