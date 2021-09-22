See Louise forced to play Pixie Princess in Bob's Burgers season premiere clip

Bob's Burgers Close this dialog window Streaming Options

As Bob's Burgers fans know, a surefire way to tick off Louise Belcher is to make her participate in something cutesy. So suffice it to say she's none too pleased with her situation in the animated sitcom's season 12 premiere.

EW is debuting an exclusive clip from the premiere, titled "Manic Pixie Crap Show," in which Louise (voiced by Kristen Schaal) has to pay a debt to her classmate and frequent adversary Millie (Molly Shannon) by attending the Pixie Princess Promenade. What's the Pixie Princess Promenade, you ask? Why, it's "where Pixie Princesses take you on a magical adventure through the park that changes you forever," as Millie puts it in the clip.

Bob's Burgers Louise (Kristen Schaal) and Millie (Molly Shannon) in the 'Bob's Burgers' season 12 premiere | Credit: FOX

It seems Millie has been banned from the event for allegedly head-butting a gnome in the chest, and intends to experience it vicariously through Louise, with the help of some surveillance technology. ("I need some Pixie Princess action!" she enthusiastically-slash-unnervingly explains.)

Bob's Burgers returns for its twelfth season Sunday, Sept. 26 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Fox, and will finally hit the big screen in May when the long-awaited film adaptation arrives. You can check out the full premiere clip above.

