The first season of And Just Like That may have caused some of us to start drinking, but it inspired Bobby Lee to sober up.

On Rachel Bilson's Broad Ideas podcast, Lee revealed that he got too drunk and stoned before filming a scene with series star Sarah Jessica Parker, which inspired him to enter rehab and get sober.

Lee, who plays Carrie's podcasting partner Jackie Nee on the Sex and the City spin-off, says he was "blackout drunk" in Hawaii when his agent called to let him know that they needed him in New York to film.

He wasn't expecting to shoot till Monday so he downed "600 mg of THC" and "got s---faced" so that by the time he landed in New York, he was "in a blackout." Once he realized that the schedule had changed right from under him — that he would be going straight from the airport to the set instead of his hotel, as planned — Lee started panicking.

"My face just became drenched with sweat," Lee recalled. "I remember going there, being so high and drunk, and when I was reading the script I couldn't even understand what the f--- it was even saying."

In all fairness, that's the script of every episode of And Just Like That. To make matters worse, the scene was especially difficult because Lee had to cross a busy New York street with Parker while delivering his lines. The ordeal inspired the MADTV alum to go to rehab.

"I couldn't even say the f---ing first line. It was a nightmare," Lee recalled. "I remember saying to myself, 'This is never going to happen again. I had to get sober. This is insane.'"

"That could've been a career-ender," Lee added. "It was a huge opportunity. It's insane what my disease does."

