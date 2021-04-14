Bobby Brown opened up about blaming Nick Gordon for the deaths of Whitney Houston and daughter Bobbi Kristina, and his own regrets, on the latest Red Table Talk.

Bobby Brown on what he wishes he'd done after Whitney Houston's death to save their daughter's life

Bobby Brown continues to blame his daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown's former boyfriend Nick Gordon for her 2015 death at age 22 and that of his ex-wife Whitney Houston three years prior at 48.

"[Nick] was the only one there [in] both situations; with my ex-wife and my daughter, and they both died the same way," the Grammy-winning singer said in a new interview on Facebook Watch's Red Table Talk released on Wednesday.

Whitney Houston, Bobby Brown and Bobbi Kristina Bobbi Kristina Brown with parents Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown in 2004. | Credit: Lee Celano/WireImage

Houston was found unconscious at a suite at the Beverly Hilton Hotel submerged underwater in the bathtub. Her cause of death was ruled by the medical examiner to be accidental drowning with heart disease and cocaine use listed as contributing factors.

Their daughter was similarly found face down in a bathtub at her Georgia home by Gordon and was put in a medically induced coma but never fully recovered. Her death was ruled as immersion associated with drug intoxication.

Gordon, who Houston welcomed into her home when he was 12, was found liable for Bobbi Kristina's death in a 2016 civil case though he was never criminally charged. He died of a heroin overdose on Jan. 1, 2020.

"This is my opinion of who I think this young man was," Brown said of Gordon after answering in the affirmative that he believed Gordon provided Houston and their daughter the drugs that would later contribute to their deaths. "Being around my daughter and being around my ex-wife, I think he was more so a provider of [makes air quotes] party favors."

Brown said he learned that Bobbi Kristina was being physically abused by Gordon only after her death, but was never able to confront Gordon with his allegations due to being in rehab himself. He said he regrets that he wasn't involved in his daughter's life enough after Houston's death to see the warning signs. "I don't know why I didn't see it. But we hadn't been spending as much time together after her mother's death as we should've been.

Though he did reveal the pair had plans to reunite just two days after her own untimely death.

"The three [or] four months before her passing, we had become closer and closer," he said. "I know she had a plane ticket and everything ready to come stay with me. It was just a matter of two days before she would've been on a flight. Two days before this all happened. If I could just get those two days back, she'd still be here, because I would have found out what was going on to do something about it."

Brown's son Bobby Brown Jr. died on Nov. 18 at the age of 28 from the combined effects of alcohol, cocaine, and the opioid fentanyl.

Watch Brown's full interview above. New episodes of Red Table Talk drop every Wednesday on Facebook Watch.