American Idol will have no Bones about it next season.

Bobby Bones has revealed that he will not appear on the singing competition show in its upcoming 20th installment after four years serving as its in-house mentor.

In a since-expired Instagram Story post on Friday, Bones explained that a conflict with another series caused him to drop out of American Idol, at least for the time being.

"Some of you noticed I'm not in the Idol promos this season," he wrote. "My contract [with] my new network won't let me do another show right now. Love Idol, btw. Was a great 4 years."

A representative for American Idol network ABC did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

The Dancing With the Stars winner has appeared on every season of Idol since its 2018 revival on ABC, beginning with season 16, on which Bones served as a guest mentor for contestants. He became a full-time mentor for the show the following season, and also filled in as host for Ryan Seacrest in April 2019, when the latter had to miss a taping.

It's unclear what new series prevents Bones from appearing on Idol's next season; we only know he was recently filming it in Costa Rica. When a fan asked him about it on social media, Bones said he would share more news "as soon as I can... The network hasn't even announced the show yet. So I'm going to chill for a bit. But it's a really good show."

Seacrest and judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie are set to return to American Idol for its 20th season, which premieres Feb. 27 on ABC.

