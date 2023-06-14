Bob and Madonna are set to perform on the Celebration world tour this summer.

While discussing the RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 8 queens' Grace Jones-inspired runway looks from Friday's episode of the reality competition series, the Sibling Rivalry podcast cohost told his longtime friend and fellow Drag Race winner Monét X Change that he finally told Madonna about the delightful chaos of the infamous moment that saw four contestants — Thorgy Thor, Derrick Barry, Kim Chi, and Naomi Smalls — wear kimonos for that week's Madonna-inspired runway.

"Why is it that every time when people dress up like celebrities, the kimono will make an appearance? The kimono will show up, honey," Bob said while breaking down Alexis Michelle's interpretation of Jones' fashion on AS8.

Just as EW's Quick Drag podcast did in February, Monét asked if Bob had brought up Kimonogate to Madonna as the pair prepare to head out on the "Express Yourself" singer's Celebration world tour.

"I've asked her, and she was not aware of it. She had no clue it happened," Bob said of the foursome's tribute to Madonna's "Nothing Really Matters" music video. "She's aware now. I showed her, 'Look at all of the people wearing kimonos,' and she laughed, she thought it was funny."

Bob said that Madonna then asked why, of all her iconic outfits to choose from, he decided to honor her while wearing an outfit based on the pop icon's 2013 GLAAD Media Awards protest look modeled after a Boy Scout uniform.

"She was like, 'Why'd you choose the Boy Scout look?' And I was like, 'I thought it was a great look. I loved it,'" Bob continued, adding that he told her that he won the week's challenge.

Bob the Drag Queen, Madonna, and Thorgy Thor during 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Kimonogate Bob the Drag Queen, Madonna, and Thorgy Thor during 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Kimonogate | Credit: MTV/WORLD OF WONDER (2); LARRY BUSACCA/GETTY IMAGES

Bob and Naomi previously told EW that there were almost more kimonos on the season 8 Night of 1,000 Madonnas runway.

"What they didn't show you was that two girls who'd been eliminated also brought kimonos," Bob told EW's BINGE podcast in 2020. "I think Naysha [Lopez] and Cynthia [Lee Fontaine brought them as well]. We all knew about Kimonogate before Kimonogate, because once you get in the Werk Room, you're like, 'What did you bring for Madonna?' … There were six girls holding up kimonos and I was like, 'Yikes!"

Listen to Bob and Monét discuss Madonna and Kimonogate around the 50-minute mark in the Sibling Rivalry episode above. The Celebration tour kicks off July 15 in Vancouver.

