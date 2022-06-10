7 best and most moving moments from Netflix's Dirty Daddy: The Bob Saget Tribute

Bob Saget's friends and family gathered to celebrate his life and legacy for a new Netflix special, Dirty Daddy: The Bob Saget Tribute.

For Saget, who died unexpectedly from head trauma in January at age 65, "The most important thing to him was belonging to this club, to this group, to being a comedian," his widow Kelly Rizzo says in the special, adding, "He just loved funny people, he loved being around them. He loved everything about it, and I know he would be — he is — so honored right now. He would love this. I know he's looking down and he's so happy." The late comedian's children Lara and Aubrey Saget also join in on the celebration of their father's life.

Below, we round up the best moments from the bittersweet special.

John Stamos imagining Bob's last day

Stamos — who says he "had the honor of being one of Bob's best friends for 35 years" — kicks off the tributes with a sweet video he put together so the audience "can see Bob's whole life." After the montage, which features personal moments as well as career highlights, the Full House star recounts how he imagines Saget's last day — leaving the club after his comedy show, calling his wife to tell her he loves her, and to get her opinion about a picture he wanted to post online. "He gets back to the hotel, and he puts his head on the pillow, and he misses us, and he dreams of seeing us all again one day," Stamos says. "And he's smiling — I know he's smiling because just two hours earlier, he killed it on stage and that's what made him so happy."

"The Bob Saget Blues"

Afterwards, Carrey, Ross, Mayer, Stamos, and a few others start riffing on a jazzy musical number, which, based on the lyrics, is probably titled, "The Bob Saget Blues." As the music plays in the background, some of the comedians on stage take turns roasting and toasting Saget, sharing advice he gave them and more. At one point, Ross jokes about how Mayer hired a plane to bring Saget's body back home, but what people don't know is he also got a blimp to get Louie Anderson back home. Carrey then jokes it's not about loving Anderson or Saget more, but "who's next?" Carrey has several humorous moments and interjections throughout the special, and it's good to see him back in the comedy space. Chris Rock thinks so too, and hilariously jokes, "I think it's sad that the motherf—er had to die to get Jim Carrey back on stage. If this is the only way we can see you perform, I'm gonna kill Eddie Murphy next week."

Later on, Carrey brought a more somber tone to the proceedings when he paid a small tribute to Saget. "Bob wasn't something that was taken from us, he was something that was given to us. And one day, when the laughs had hit a certain amount, he unzipped his human suit and went for a ride," the comedian says through tears, adding that his friend is probably floating around the room, surrounded by angels. "And they're saying, 'You made people laugh, you made people feel loved, you made people money. You created a cathedral of f—ing love in this world. And that was your life, Bob Saget. A cathedral of love, a cathedral of laughter. Goodness. Light." Several people on stage make comments about how Bob was "all about love," with Ross recalling a time when Saget gave him a pep talk that was longer than the broken relationship Ross was so upset about. "I feel less safe in the world without Bob," he says.

THE COMEDY STORE'S 20TH BIRTHDAY -- Pictured: (l-r) Bob Saget, Jim Carrey Bob Saget and Jim Carrey | Credit: Chris Haston/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Michael Keaton steals the show

In one of the special's most surprising (and surprisingly tender and equally hilarious) cameos, Michael Keaton appears in a pre-taped video message. He starts out thinking he's supposed to roast Saget, and someone off camera quickly interjects to tell him the news that Saget has died. "Ok, let me see if I can work up some fake tears here… Nope," Keaton jokes, adding to the person off-camera, "What do you mean just say how I feel? Who does that?" Then, finally serious, he says, clearly choked up: "I guess I could say something like, every time, and I mean every time, you would run into this guy, if you weren't laughing just looking into that face, you couldn't help but smile. That's the truth. This is a tough one. If there's any good news to come out of this, when we lose someone like Bob or others, we'll always have him on record somewhere where we can click on the television and watch him and laugh and smile. And if there's anyone I think who would really appreciate that, love that, I think it would be Bob. He was a really, really good dude."

The Full House reunion

Noticeably physically absent from the Netflix special are Saget's other Full House co-stars, but they still appeared in spirit, when Stamos plays an edited clip of a separate memorial they held for Saget at Full House creator Jeff Franklin's home. In it, Bure, who played Saget's Danny Tanner's daughter on the series, kicks things off with a prayer of thanks for Saget and his friendship to all of the cast. Afterwards, Stamos can be heard joking that the memorial had "dick stories [and] prayers," to which Bure quips back, "That's what happens when you grow up with Bob Saget, you go one way or the other." Up next is Coulier, who says every time that he feels sad, "we get to fill that well up with thousands of laughs and beautiful stories and love." He adds, "And I don't feel like this is an ending, I feel like this is the beginning of the celebration of that guy who is my brother, and I love him so much. I don't know what I'm going to do now without him, and I think we all feel that way. But man, this is a lot of love." Chappelle tells a funny story about putting shrooms in Mayer's cappuccino machine to try and impress Saget one time at a party, and Allen jokes he thought he was Saget's only friend.

John Mayer

Some fans might be surprised to learn that Mayer arranged and paid for a private plane to transport Saget's body home following his death, but the two clearly shared a strong bond, if this special is any indication. When it's Mayer's turn to talk, he shares that his grief journey is ongoing, and the thoughts keep coming. The musician explains that everyone in the room knows how much the late comedian loved them, but he wants to bring up something that Saget did "without us knowing it," which is that "he accepted us." He says, "Acceptance is the boring part of love, but it's just as important, when you're accepted." Mayer goes on to explain the surprising and "unique" relationship that he and Saget shared, which he says was due to the fact that he wasn't a comedian.

Things get emotional when Mayer recounts crying "like a baby" after a recent dream he had about Saget. "That's no different than the magic of when he was around, and I learned that," he says of the dream. "It's not a jump to go from here to there, because there's nothing different about the way we access the people we love, when they're there, than when they're here. And that is the magic of Bog Saget that keeps carrying on for me."

Musical moments

The special features several musical moments, with performances from Mayer (who sings his song "Stop This Train"), and Jackson Browne, who comes out on two different occasions to sing powerful renditions of "For a Dancer" and "These Days." The songs are all very poignant and somber, with Browne at one point pointing out that Saget "really loved a sad song." During one of the performances, the camera holds steady on Stamos crying, head in hands, and Ross looking lost in thought. On a welcome lighter note, comedian Jon Lovitz, via video, also provides a few snippets of songs he would taunt Saget with.

"My Dog Licked My Balls"

The infamous work of comedy gold that is Saget's song "My Dog Licked My Balls" is mentioned several times by the guests in the special — so it's only fitting that it ends with Saget's daughters coming out on stage to join the comedians and the audience in singing the song alongside a video of Saget himself performing it. We're not crying, you're crying. (Ok, we're all crying.)

