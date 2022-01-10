Bob Saget's 10 most memorable roles

The actor and comedian was more than just our Full House dad and the host of America's Funniest Home Videos.

Bob Saget, who died unexpectedly on Jan. 9 at the age of 65, leaves behind a legacy that spans the stage and screen.

When people think of the actor, host, and comedian, they remember the long-running Full House, America's Funniest Home Videos, his stand-up specials, or perhaps one of his many television cameos over the years. He was TV dad to us all, and elicited many laughs and tears along the way.

Bob Saget Roles EW looks back at Bob Saget's most memorable roles, from 'Full House' to 'America's Funniest Home Videos' to 'Entourage' | Credit: Bob D'Amico/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images; Everett Collection (2)

In honor of the star we lost too soon, here's a look at some of Saget's most memorable roles, from the wholesome to the R-rated.

Full House

Bob Saget Obituary The cast of 'Full House' | Credit: ABC

Saget is best known for playing one of America's most famous TV fathers, Danny Tanner, a character he portrayed from the late 1980s to the early '90s.

Full House, about a San Francisco widower raising his three daughters with the help of his brother-in-law Jesse (John Stamos) and best friend Joey (Dave Coulier), became a sitcom sensation by the time it was racking up the top Nielsen ratings by season 3.

Unlike aspiring rock star Jesse or slapstick comedian Joey, Danny was the anchor of the family. A sportscaster-turned-morning-talk-show-host, Danny was always there for Michelle (Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen), Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin), and D.J. (Candace Cameron Bure) with a shoulder to cry on, some life advice fit for a Hallmark card, or a goofy joke to put a smile on their faces.

Saget reprised the role on Netflix's Full House sequel series, Fuller House, which premiered in 2016.

America's Funniest Home Videos

America's Funniest Home Videos walked so that TikTok "fail videos" could run.

At the same time Saget starred on Full House, the comic became the host of the bloopers-ridden show in which viewers submitted homemade videos of people and animals doing the darnedest things. It was a gig he held simultaneously with his Full House duties starting in 1989 and ending in 1997. He returned in 2009 for the series' 20th anniversary special.

Between Funniest Home Videos and Full House, Saget became a face American families looked to for comfort and humor every week.

How I Met Your Mother

Saget was a crucial part of another sitcom family on How I Met Your Mother, in which the character of Ted Mosby (Saget) tells his two kids the story of how he fell for their mom.

Josh Radnor played Ted in the context of the father's account, while Saget was the voice of future Ted, who narrated the show during its run from 2005-2014. Jason Segel, Cobie Smulders, Neil Patrick Harris, and Alyson Hannigan played members of Ted's friend group.

Entourage

Bob Saget Roles Bob Saget as Bob Saget in 'Entourage' | Credit: Everett Collection

Don't believe the Bob Saget you meet on Entourage. The real one was much nicer.

Saget appeared as himself in four episodes of the HBO bro-com between 2005-2010 and later in the 2015 Entourage movie. His onscreen alter ego, however, was, to use a technical term, a total douchebag.

He treated women terribly, talked about them in even worse ways, and had a vocabulary that'd make Scott Lavin (Scott Caan) cry — even if he wouldn't admit it.

Raising Dad

Bob Saget Roles The cast of 'Raising Dad' | Credit: Everett Collection

Following Full House, Saget popped up on a few other television comedies, but none were as long-lived as the one he was most known for.

The first of these was 2001's Raising Dad, which aired on the WB, now the CW. Again, he played a widower trying to raise daughters. This time, though, he was helped by his live-in dad (Jerry Adler). He also worked as an English teacher at his daughter Sarah's (Kat Dennings) high school, where he was often tempted to butt in on her social life.

Raising Dad lasted for just one season of 22 episodes.

Surviving Suburbia

Bob Saget Roles Bob Saget in 'Surviving Suburbia' | Credit: Everett Collection

After that was the sitcom Surviving Suburbia. It was often described as the male version of Roseanne, though it was probably closer to According to Jim. In it, Saget starred as a father named Steve, but he was not a widow this time around. Cynthia Stevenson played his onscreen wife, Anne, as their uneventful suburban life is turned upside down by their next-door neighbors.

Surviving Suburbia ran on ABC in 2009 for one shortened season and was canceled due to low ratings.

Bob Saget: That's What I'm Talkin' About

Following his 2007 HBO stand-up comedy special, That Ain't Right, Saget starred in a new special, 2013's That's What I'm Talkin' About, which earned him a Grammy nomination for Best Comedy Album.

The special aired on Showtime as part of the network's Laugh Out Loud Comedy Festival, a series highlighting both young and established comics. Saget's material leaned into his Full House days as TV's favorite sitcom dad before taking a hard turn into dirty-joke terrain.

Hand to God

Bob Saget Roles Bob Saget in 'Hand to God' on Broadway | Credit: Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

Saget first hit the Broadway stage in The Drowsy Chaperone in 2007, when he stepped in for Jonathan Crombie as "Man in Chair" for the last two months of the engagement. But the comedian later took a more prominent stage role in Hand to God, about a boy who is regularly taken over by his satan puppet. Saget played Pastor Greg starting in 2015 as a replacement for actor Marc Kudisch.

Shameless

Saget had many cameo and one-off appearances over the years, from Law & Order: Special Victim's Unit to Robot Chicken. But perhaps his most notable is the time in 2018 when he dressed as a priest and slammed a dildo down on his desk.

Shameless saw Saget play Father D'Amico, who has an uncomfortable meeting with V (Shanola Hampton) and Kevin (Steve Howey) after their twins bring the sex toy into their extremely Catholic school for show-and-tell.

The Showtime series' exchange gets even more awkward when the priest opens up about his time in the Navy when he went AWOL after having sex with a prostitute in the Philippines for weeks on end.

Dumb and Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd

Bob Saget Roles Bob Saget in 'Dumb and Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd' | Credit: New Line

"My house is full of shit!"

Saget had a memorable breakdown as the father of Jessica (Rachel Nichols) in the 2003 Dumb and Dumber prequel movie, Dumb and Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd, which starred Derek Richardson and Eric Christian Olsen as a young Harry and Lloyd.

His house was literally full of shit, as the dynamic duo left the bathroom covered in feces. Toilet humor at its finest.

