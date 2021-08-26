Bob Saget posted a lip-sync video to Lizzo's 'Rumors,' and she reacts like a true Full House fan 

The world knows Lizzo as a Grammy winner and Chris Evans stan. And now, we can add "Full House fan" to the mix. The singer posted a TikTok video on Monday featuring Bob Saget lip-syncing to her new single "Rumors," which Lizzo performs with Cardi B.

In the video (which is captioned "you got it dude" in a nod to Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen's Michelle Tanner popular line on the classic sitcom), Lizzo watches the man formerly known as Danny Tanner smoke a cigar while singing her song. She then does the "cut it out" motion that Dave Coulier made famous on the sitcom when he played Joey Gladstone.

The singer is known for the unabashed attention she brings to her fan tendencies through TikTok — on Wednesday, she shared a fan-made video of a drawing that showed what her daughter would look like if the Captain America star really was the father of her child. She's also used TikTok to share snapshots of her missteps and "just like us" moments, such as when she drunkenly DMed Evans on Twitter a few months ago.

Saget, meanwhile, recently showed that he still has close ties to the show that made him famous: Last month, he wished his on-screen brother-in-law and friend John Stamos a happy birthday in an Instagram post, writing "I've learned so much from John, and I am truly blessed to have this good man as my brother."