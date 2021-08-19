Bob Saget pens touching tribute to Full House costar John Stamos on his birthday: 'My brother'

Saget thanked Stamos for being there "even when I could be unbearable."

As the Full House theme song goes, "Everywhere you look there's a heart… a hand to hold on to." For Bob Saget, one of those hands belongs to his costar, longtime friend, and the person he paid a touching birthday tribute to on Thursday: John Stamos.

To celebrate Stamos, who played Uncle Jesse opposite Saget's Danny Tanner (making them TV brothers-in-law) on Full House and later Fuller House, Saget shared some sweet words about his pal on social media.

"Today is a special day. Today is the day that my brother John Stamos was born," Saget wrote alongside an Instagram slideshow of photos of the pair. "To say we are like brothers is an understatement. We have been through so much together for 35 years. High, lows- The usual you go through with [the] closest of people in your life."

FULL HOUSE Bob Saget and John Stamos | Credit: ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Marking Stamos' 58th birthday, he continued, "what I have to say here, is how damned lucky I am to have John in my life. He has always been there for me. Even when I could be unbearable. Anyone who knows him knows what a beautiful person he is. And I'm not talkin' about his gift of looks. I'm talking' about the gift of his heart. I've learned so much from John, and I am truly blessed to have this good man as my brother. He deserves the happiest birthday of birthdays."

And like a good friend, Saget put in a plug for Stamos' recent Disney+ series, suggesting people binge-watch Big Shot (in which Stamos plays a temperamental college basketball coach who ends up coaching an elite girl's school team), and recommended that people see his music skills on the road with some legends.

"Go find him right now on his dates where he's touring with Beach Boys," Saget wrote. "There is only one @johnstamos on this planet, and I am a better person because he's in my life. Happy Birthday, Dear John."

Have mercy (on our hearts).

