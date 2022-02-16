The actor-comedian's wife and daughters say releasing further information would "would cause irreparable harm in the form of extreme mental pain, anguish, and emotional distress."

Bob Saget's family is trying to prevent officials from releasing additional documents related to the late actor and comedian's death.

According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Saget's wife, Kelly Rizzo, and his three daughters are suing Orange County Sheriff John Mina and the District Nine Medical Examiner's Office, citing that the release of further details about his death last month "would cause irreparable harm in the form of extreme mental pain, anguish, and emotional distress" and that "no legitimate public interest would be served by the release or dissemination of the records to the public."

The family has asked for a temporary injunction while the court decides whether or not to keep Saget's information private as opposed to releasing reports from the investigation that would include audio and video recordings as well as photographs from the Full House star's autopsy.

Bob Saget Bob Saget | Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Saget's attorney, Brian Bieber, told CNN that "the facts of the investigation should be made public, but these materials should remain private out of respect for the dignity of Mr. Saget and his family. It's very simple — from a human and legal standpoint, the Saget family's privacy rights outweigh any public interest in disclosure of this sensitive information."

Saget died Jan. 9 at the age of 65 after being found unresponsive in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando. Earlier this month, his family released a statement confirming that his cause of death was the result of head trauma due to an "unwitnessed fall backwards" that resulted in skull fractures and brain injuries.

"They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it, and went to sleep," the statement read. "No drugs or alcohol were involved."