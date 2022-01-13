It's a tough time for comedy legends. When news of Bob Saget's death broke earlier this week, it came only a few months after the death of comedian Norm Macdonald. The two comedians were close friends, and people who knew them both — like The Price Is Right host Drew Carey — are left feeling bereaved.

"I was friends with Norm and Bob Saget too. I really don't like being at an age where people I know, and personally know, are dying," Carey told Entertainment Tonight. "Bob was honestly like the nicest guy."

Carey continued, "I met him when I first started out, quite a few times, at a local comedy club in Cleveland. Once, he invited me to a taping [of] Full House when I was out here in L.A., and it's one of the reasons I missed my first Tonight Show [performance]. That invitation to go see the taping, in some kind of weird way, really affected much of my career. He was very supportive and mentored me and gave me advice and was always so kind to me and nice."

Bob Saget and Drew Carey Bob Saget and Drew Carey. | Credit: John M. Heller/Getty Images

Saget is perhaps best remembered as the warm and nurturing father on Full House, but he was also a raucous and popular stand-up comedian. Carey recalled seeing Saget perform in Cleveland to packed crowds.

"Once he was there once, everybody wanted to come back and see him again," Carey said. "And I've seen him do two-hour shows, two-and-a-half hour shows. I've once seen him do five curtain calls, five standing ovations... He was so funny."

Though Saget's cause of death hasn't yet been revealed, some signs (such as the fact he was reportedly found with his hand on his chest) suggest a possible heart attack. Carey himself suffered a heart attack on the set of his sitcom, The Drew Carey Show, and was saved by paramedics. On Wednesday night, Carey hosted a special episode of The Price Is Right dedicated to first responders.