Right up to his death, the comedian continued to raise awareness for scleroderma, the disease that took the life of his sister in 1994: "Humor is the only way my family survived."

Bob Saget looks back on comedy career in a final interview: 'I know it's healing for people'

A month before his death, Bob Saget filmed one of his final interviews on Dec. 6 with CBS Mornings in which he primarily spoke about the loss of his sister, Gay Saget, in 1994 to scleroderma, a connective tissue disease. CBS aired the interview this Friday in which Saget can be heard discussing the healing power of comedy.

"Humor is the only way my family survived," the late comedian said of his sister's death. "It is so healthy to laugh. And I'm out there doing it and I know it's healing for people."

The comic known for starring on ABC's Full House, the sitcom's Netflix sequel series Fuller House, and America's Funniest Home Videos died on Jan. 9. His body was found in his room at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Orlando, Fla., after he had recently performed stand-up comedy in the area.

Celebrities, especially his former costars, have since been sharing fond memories of Saget.

Saget himself remembered the experience of losing his sister, but was unable to avoid including humor in the retelling.

"We were all in the room when she let out her last breath, and I don't know how to explain it, and I'm going to go woo woo here, it felt like the soul going past us, literally felt my hair kinda move," he recalled. "You know being an actor, that's a very important thing if your hair gets out of place."

Bob Saget's last interview on CBS Mornings Bob Saget speaks to 'CBS Mornings' in one of his final interviews. | Credit: CBS Mornings

Saget joined the Scleroderma Research Foundation's Board of Directors in 2003 and helped raise millions for the organization through charity events. John Stamos, George Lopez, Dave Chappelle, John Mayer, and Robin Williams were some of his fellow stars who participated over the years.

"My sister should not be dead," Saget said. "And that's one of the things that kept me doing this, will keep me doing this until I'm gone. I'll do it when I'm gone."

