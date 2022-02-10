Bob Saget's cause of death revealed as head trauma

Bob Saget's cause of death has officially been revealed. The actor and stand-up comedian, best known for playing "America's Dad" Danny Tanner on Full House and hosting America's Funniest Home Videos, died of head trauma after accidentally sitting his head.

"Now that we have the final conclusions from the authorities' investigation, we felt it only proper that the fans hear those conclusions directly from us," his family said in a statement released Wednesday. "They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it, and went to sleep. No drugs or alcohol were involved."

His family continued, "In the weeks since Bob's passing, we have been overwhelmed with the incredible outpouring of love from Bob's fans, which has been a great comfort to us and for which we are eternally grateful. As we continue to mourn together, we ask everyone to remember the love and laughter that Bob brought to this world, and the lessons he taught us all: to be kind to everyone, to let the people you love know you love them, and to face difficult times with hugs and laughter."

Bob Saget Bob Saget at the premiere of 'The Big Short' in New York. | Credit: Andrew Toth/FilmMagic

Saget died Jan. 9 at age 65 after being found unresponsive in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando.

His wife, Kelly Rizzo, wrote an Instagram post Wednesday, marking one month since Saget's death.

"Bob truly lived life to its fullest. He had so many hardships over the years that he would always tell me 'look, life is hard, we need to enjoy it as much as possible.' And one of the best ways we did that together was sharing and exploring amazing food around the world," she wrote alongside a video montage of the couple eating and drinking at different locations and social events throughout the years.

"We were in our happy place together whenever we were out at a restaurant, hotel lobby bar, or even our own kitchen when I would try out a new creation on him. He was never shy about ordering, and he would even tell you to get everything on the menu that you wanted because he also wanted to see you enjoy everything to the fullest. Experiencing simple pleasures in life like that brought him so much joy. I can't even put into words how much I will miss this."