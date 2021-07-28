Bob Odenkirk in stable condition after suffering 'heart related incident'

Bob Odenkirk is in stable condition at an Albuquerque, N.M. hospital after suffering a 'heart-related incident' and collapsing on the set of Better Call Saul on Tuesday.

"We can confirm Bob is in stable condition after experiencing a heart related incident," his representatives said in a statement on Wednesday afternoon. "He and his family would like to express gratitude for the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, as well as his cast, crew and producers who have stayed by his side. The Odenkirks would also like to thank everyone for the outpouring of well wishes and ask for their privacy at this time as Bob works on his recovery."

His son, Nate Odenkirk, also tweeted reassuring news: "He's going to be okay."

The beloved 58-year-old star of the Better Call Saul was rushed to the hospital after the alarming collapse, which took place while he was filming the show's sixth (and final) season. While Hollywood and the rest of the world waited for an update on Odenkirk's condition last night and earlier today, his former and current castmates took to social media to offer their support and well-wishes.

"Today I woke up to news that has made me anxious all morning," Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston wrote in an Instagram post Wednesday. "My friend, Bob Odenkirk collapsed last night on the set of Better Call Saul. He is in the hospital in Albuquerque and receiving the medical attention he needs but his condition is not known to the public as yet. Please take a moment in your day today to think about him and send positive thoughts and prayers his way, thank you." Better Call Saul star Michael Mando also asked fans to send Odenkirk healing thoughts, tweeting, "Last night our dear Bob was rushed to the hospital after he collapsed on stage. Send all your positive energy and love to him and his family - let's hope to have him back as soon as possible I love u so much, my friend xo."

The former Emmy-winning Saturday Night Live writer broke out in his HBO sketch comedy series Mr. Show before branching into drama with projects including Breaking Bad, Nebraska, and The Post. Earlier this year, he switched up genres again and starred in the big-screen action thriller Nobody. Odenkirk had embarked on an intense two-year training regimen for the role that involved boxing, jujitsu, karate, and judo. "The fist-bloodying fight sequences were as much fun as being in a comedy room," he told EW.

The final season of Better Call Saul has been slated to air on AMC in 2021 but was moved to 2022 after production was delayed in the pandemic. Production was again halted yesterday, and it is not yet known when it will resume. AMC and Sony Pictures Television, which produces the show, have not issued statements.