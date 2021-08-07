Bob Odenkirk shares health update, thanks fans again for support: 'I am doing great'

Bob Odenkirk is still feeling the love a week after his health scare. The Better Call Saul star shared an update on his recovery after suffering a heart attack on the set of the AMC series last week, and thanked his fans and supporters again for the outpouring of affection that followed the news of his hospitalization.

"I am doing great," Odenkirk wrote on Twitter Friday night. "I've had my very own 'It's a wonderful life' week of people insisting I make the world slightly better. Wow! Thank you, I love everyone right now but let's keep expectations reasonable!"

That Friday, Odenkirk thanked "everyone who expressed concern and care" in a tweet, adding, "It's overwhelming. But I feel the love and it means so much." He also noted that he would "take a beat to recover but I'll be back soon."

More messages of support and relief followed; another of Odenkirk's Better Call Saul costars, Rhea Seehorn (who portrays Saul Goodman's wife Kim Wexler on the series), wrote on Instagram, "I cannot express my relief & gratitude. Nor can I find the words to say how much I love you, and your family, my friend."

AMC Networks CEO Josh Sapan also sent well-wishes to Odenkirk during an earnings call on Friday. "It's close to impossible to spend any time around Bob without developing great appreciation for his talents and spirit and who he is as a person," he said. "We are so glad he's on the mend and just wanted to pause and wish him all the best in his recovery, which is now underway."